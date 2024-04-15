Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 4,336 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $8,868,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,079,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,643. The company has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

