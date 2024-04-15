Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $55.69. 4,138,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

