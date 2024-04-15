Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $77,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

MSI stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.58. 777,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

