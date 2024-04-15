Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,160,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

