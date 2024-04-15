Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPEM traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $35.77. 1,462,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

