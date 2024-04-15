Capital Analysts LLC Has $18.28 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IJR stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.54. 4,987,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,869. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

