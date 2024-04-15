Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.9 %

Citigroup stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.56. 19,152,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,263,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.