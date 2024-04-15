Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

