Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKE traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $77.85. 2,667,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

