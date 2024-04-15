Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,301,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.48 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

