Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.79. 180,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,041. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

