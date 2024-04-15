Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 126,278 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. 848,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

