Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $69,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. 3,212,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,171. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

