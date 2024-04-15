Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.74. 2,222,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

