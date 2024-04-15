Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after acquiring an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.88. 5,071,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,676,818. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

