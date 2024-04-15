Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 492.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NXE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.83. 4,489,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,362. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

