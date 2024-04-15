Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,770. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

