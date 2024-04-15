Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $201,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,238,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,879,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,880,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

AKAM traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $102.22. 1,560,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.