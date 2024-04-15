Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $170,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $9.93 on Monday, hitting $290.52. 1,942,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,823. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $313.16.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

