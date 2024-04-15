Canton Hathaway LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Biohaven Trading Down 15.7 %

BHVN traded down $8.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.77. 3,398,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,978. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

