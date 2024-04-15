Canton Hathaway LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Forian were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in Forian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Forian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Forian by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Forian by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

FORA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

FORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Forian in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

