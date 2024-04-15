Canton Hathaway LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. 24,374,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,745,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

