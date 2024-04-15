Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after acquiring an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,886,000 after buying an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,663,000 after buying an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 545,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,454. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

