Canton Hathaway LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.44. 3,214,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.