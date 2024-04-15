Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 1.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.52% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,122,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.49. 384,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,386. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

