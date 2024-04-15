Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $97.94 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

