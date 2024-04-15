Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Cadiz Trading Down 3.4 %

Cadiz stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 9,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

