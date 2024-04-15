Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 19,900,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.88. 774,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 202.88% and a negative return on equity of 50.87%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,688,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 973,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Butterfly Network by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 682,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Butterfly Network by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,207,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 602,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 267,730 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

