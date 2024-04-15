Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 19,900,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.
Butterfly Network Price Performance
NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.88. 774,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 202.88% and a negative return on equity of 50.87%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
