BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,558 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,337 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 538,472 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 916,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 329,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BRP Group by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 300,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,951. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

