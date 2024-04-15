Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

BTX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.61.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.