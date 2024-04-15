Brokerages Set Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Target Price at $37.33

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.72.

CART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Price Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 438,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,014,938.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,012,859 shares in the company, valued at $59,761,783.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares worth $28,401,288. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.