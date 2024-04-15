Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Target Price at $36.27

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

