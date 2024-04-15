Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $10.00

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRK opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $310,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.