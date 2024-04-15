Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $11.13

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTN

ADTRAN Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $4.72 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.