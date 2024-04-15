Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $51.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of BHF opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663,882 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 240,685 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

