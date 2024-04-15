Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brenntag Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $18.72.
About Brenntag
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.