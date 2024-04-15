BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.63 ($8.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BP from GBX 525 ($6.64) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. AlphaValue cut BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($471.13). Insiders have bought 82 shares of company stock worth $41,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LON BP opened at GBX 539.10 ($6.82) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 792.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 484.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is 3,235.29%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

