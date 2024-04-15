Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,790,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $4,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.40. 3,392,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,598. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

