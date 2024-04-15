Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IES by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IES by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,312. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,077.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,077.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,494 shares of company stock worth $11,986,437. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.