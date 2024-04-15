Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

MU stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.30. 11,626,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,185,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

