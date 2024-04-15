Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 63,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $7,430,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. 7,023,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

