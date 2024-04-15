Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $119.07. The stock had a trading volume of 303,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,306. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 221.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

