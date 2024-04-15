Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,708,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,555,563. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Read More
