Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,503,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

