Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,505 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.18. 1,830,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,698. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

