Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,337 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE VLTO traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.