Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NTR traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.