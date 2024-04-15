Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 63,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.