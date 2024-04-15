BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $44.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

