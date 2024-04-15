Boral Limited (BLD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.26 on April 25th

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Boral’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Boral Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59.

Get Boral alerts:

About Boral

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.